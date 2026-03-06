Citizen TV anchor, LILLIAN MULI, opens up on health scare after eating Kachumbari in a restaurant - “Never Again”







Friday, March 06, 2026 - Citizen TV’s news anchor, Lillian Muli, has vowed never to eat restaurant‑prepared salads again after a regrettable encounter with kachumbari left her unwell.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she narrated how the popular tomato and onion mix, often served as a side dish in Kenyan eateries, turned into a health scare.

“Never again… salads in restaurants ama kachumbari… sick.”

Though she did not disclose the name of the establishment, her warning resonated with thousands of Kenyans who have faced similar experiences.

Her revelation highlights a broader public health concern.

While street foods such as smokie pasua and mutura often attract criticism for hygiene lapses, Muli’s case shows that even established restaurants can struggle with food safety standards.

Experts caution that raw salads are particularly high‑risk since they are not cooked.

If vegetables are not thoroughly washed with treated water, they can carry harmful bacteria such as E. coli or Salmonella.

Netizens quickly joined the conversation, with some sharing their own “food horror stories” of salads or street snacks that ended in hospital visits.

The Kenyan DAILY POST