Citizen TV anchor, LILLIAN MULI, opens up on health scare after eating Kachumbari in a restaurant - “Never Again”

2026 - Citizen TV’s news anchor, Lillian Muli, has vowed never to eat restaurant‑prepared
salads again after a regrettable encounter with kachumbari left
her unwell.
Taking to her Instagram stories, she narrated how the
popular tomato and onion mix, often served as a side dish in Kenyan eateries,
turned into a health scare.
“Never again… salads in restaurants ama kachumbari… sick.”
Though she did not disclose the name of the establishment,
her warning resonated with thousands of Kenyans who have faced similar
experiences.
Her revelation highlights a broader public health concern.
While street foods such as smokie pasua and mutura
often attract criticism for hygiene lapses, Muli’s case shows that even
established restaurants can struggle with food safety standards.
Experts caution that raw salads are particularly high‑risk
since they are not cooked.
If vegetables are not thoroughly washed with treated water,
they can carry harmful bacteria such as E. coli or Salmonella.
Netizens quickly joined the conversation, with some sharing
their own “food horror stories” of salads or street snacks that ended in
hospital visits.
