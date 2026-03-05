Securing the Bag! A 26-year-old KIKUYU LADY gets married to a 66-year-old mzungu grandfather and says age is just a number (PHOTOs)







Thursday, March 5, 2026 - A 26-year-old Kikuyu woman, identified as Shiro, has set social media abuzz after announcing her marriage to a 66-year-old foreigner, a man significantly older than her.

Shiro shared photos from their wedding ceremony online, proudly celebrating her new union and dismissing critics who questioned the wide age gap between the couple.

“Age is a number. Mnajua life vile ni ngumu. Lazima tutafute wazungu,” she captioned one of the photos, suggesting that financial stability influenced her decision to settle down with the elderly man.

The wedding photos quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions from netizens.

While some users criticized the relationship and accused her of marrying for money, others defended her right to choose her partner, arguing that both individuals are consenting adults.

See the photos.

