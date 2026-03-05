Life is a journey! The late Emurua Dikir MP, JOHANA NG’ENO, kept his humble wooden house even after building a palatial village residence (PHOTOs)







Thursday, March 5, 2026 - The late Emurua Dikir MP, Johana Ng’eno’s life story continues to inspire many, not just for his political journey but also for the values he appeared to hold close to his heart.

Photos that have surfaced show Ng’eno’s modest wooden house, the very first home he built, still standing within his rural compound, even after he later constructed a modern, palatial residence nearby.

Despite his rise in status and influence, the late MP reportedly chose to preserve the simple wooden structure as a reminder of where his journey began.

See photos.

