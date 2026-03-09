Scare as Helicopter nearly crashes into a tree during take-off days after MP NG’ENO’s fatal crash! (VIDEO)







Monday, March 09, 2026 - A privately operated helicopter was forced to abandon take‑off over the weekend after experiencing technical issues mid‑air.

In a video circulating online, the helicopter can be seen attempting to lift off but struggling to gain momentum.

Moments later, it veers dangerously close to a nearby tree, prompting the pilot to quickly abort the take‑off to avoid a potential crash.

Aviation experts who weighed in on the clip suggested that poor weather conditions may have contributed to the failed attempt, warning that such factors can easily escalate into disaster if not managed carefully.

The scare comes at a particularly sensitive time, just days after the tragic helicopter crash that killed six people, including MP Johana Ng’eno.

The incident has reignited public concern over the safety of chartered choppers in Kenya.

Watch the video>>> below

Helicopters can be really dangerous. Sasa hii inataka kupeleka mheshimiwa Sayuni pic.twitter.com/ZoERAGZPkm — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) March 8, 2026

