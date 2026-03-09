Citizen TV’s JEFF KOINANGE marks 60 years of his father, FREDERICK MBIYU KOINANGE’s death with heartfelt graveside visit (PHOTOs)







Monday, March 09, 2026 - Citizen TV news anchor, Jeff Koinange, has offered fans a rare glimpse into his private world after visiting the gravesite of his late father, Frederick Mbiyu Koinange, to mark 60 years since his passing.

Taking to social media, Jeff shared a series of photos alongside close family members posing at his later father’s graveside with the caption:

“A SPECIAL day for a SPECIAL Man… it’s been 60 years since you left us to be with the Lord.”

“Keep Resting with the Angels, Frederick Mbiyu Koinange...Until we meet again!”

At the serene, well‑kept graveside, the family gathered in dark attire to arrange fresh floral tributes - white lilies, pink roses, and large bouquets that added warmth to the somber moment.

Born in January 1966, Jeff was only a few weeks old when his father died on March 7th of the same year, leaving his mother to raise him and his siblings alone.

Frederick Mbiyu Koinange, a member of one of Kenya’s most prominent families, is remembered on his tombstone as a “Son, Brother, Father, and Friend” who lived with “Dignity, Honour, and Purpose.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST