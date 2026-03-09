An elite Kenyan police officer deployed in Haiti for peace-keeping mission impregnates a 17-year-old girl







Monday, March 9, 2026 - A 17-year-old girl has come forward claiming that she became a mother after having an affair with a Kenyan police officer deployed to Haiti as part of the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS).

According to her account, the affair led to her pregnancy while the officer was on assignment in Haiti.

The officer reportedly died in February 2025 during armed clashes with a gang.

Following his death, the young mother says she has received no assistance or support for the child born from the relationship.

She has called on the relevant authorities and mission leadership to step up and take measures to protect the rights and welfare of her child.

Kenya deployed contingents of police officers, totalling over 700 personnel by late 2025, to lead a UN-backed Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission aimed at combating violent gangs in Haiti.

The first group arrived in June 2024, with subsequent, larger groups of specialized units following to support the Haitian National Police in restoring order.





