Renowned content creator LYNN NGUGI snatches a married man, moves in with him and is carrying his pregnancy (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, March 4, 2026 - Popular content creator and media personality, Lynn Ngugi, has found herself at the centre of online discussion after reports about her secret love life emerged.

According to whispers, Lynn is romantically involved with a man identified as Joshua Karanja, who was married at the time their relationship began in 2024.

Word has it that Karanja later separated from his wife and moved in with the celebrated content creator.

The two have recently gone public with their relationship, further fueling online discussions.

Further reports indicate that Lynn is expecting Karanja’s child.

Lynn, who has built a strong brand around empowerment, faith and moral values, has long been admired by fans for her inspirational content.

Claims of her being a home wrecker have caught many by surprise.

Below are photos of Lynn’s lover, who is said to have abandoned his wife and moved in with her.

The Kenyan DAILY POST