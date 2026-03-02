PS CHARLES HINGA opens up on losing 35kgs after RUTO’s blunt advice and online body shaming - “They Would Tell Me to Un Fat” (PHOTOs)







Monday, 2 March 2026 - Principal Secretary for Housing, Charles Hinga, has revealed that his remarkable weight loss journey was inspired by President William Ruto.

Speaking during an event in Kikuyu Constituency on Sunday, March 1st, 2026, Hinga proudly shared that he has shed 35 kilograms in just one year, attributing the transformation to the President’s blunt advice.

Recounting their first meeting, Hinga said Ruto praised his capacity to deliver but bluntly told him his weight was a problem.

“You looked at me and said, ‘Iko shida mahali lazima tufix. Hiyo kilo yako ni mingi sana,’…” Hinga recalled, admitting that he initially thought the President was joking.

At the time, Hinga weighed 121 kilograms and was often subjected to online body‑shaming.

“Whenever I gave strong points online, and they didn’t have a comeback, they would tell me to un‑fat,” he revealed.

Today, Hinga celebrates being 35 kilograms lighter, crediting the President’s push for his transformation.

“Your Excellency, I am delighted that I am 35kgs lighter. To those who doubt you when you say you will achieve something, they should not take you for granted,” he said.

