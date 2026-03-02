Man recounts harrowing past experience in SK MACHARIA’s helicopter that crashed in Nandi, killing six including MP, JOHANA NG’ENO - “It Ought to Have Been Off Air”







Monday, 2 March 2026 - As the nation mourns the tragic helicopter crash that claimed six lives, including Emurua Dikir MP, Johana Ng’eno, a person who previously flew in this chopper has now spoken publicly, raising serious concerns about its mechanical problems.

Osborn Yogo George, who once flew in the same chopper, shared his harrowing experiences.

“I left Nairobi on this chopper to Kisumu as a single passenger… On the actual day, this thing couldn’t start.”

“After a little struggle, the thing lifted slightly only to come down,” he recalled.

In another incident, he described battling a storm over Lake Victoria:

“We were pushed deep into the lake with heavy wind and rain… We prayed!!!”

Reflecting on the crash, George admitted that he had vowed never to hire the aircraft again.

“So seeing that it went down killing people, among whom was an MP, hurts me!!”

“This thing ought to have been off the air!”

The helicopter, registration Airbus 5Y-DSB, was operated by Corporate Helicopters Kenya, a company associated with Royal Media Services owner, S.K. Macharia.

The Kenyan DAILY POST