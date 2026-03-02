Man recounts harrowing past experience in SK MACHARIA’s helicopter that crashed in Nandi, killing six including MP, JOHANA NG’ENO - “It Ought to Have Been Off Air”

Monday, 2 March 2026 - As the nation mourns the tragic helicopter crash that claimed six lives, including Emurua Dikir MP, Johana Ng’eno, a person who previously flew in this chopper has now spoken publicly, raising serious concerns about its mechanical problems.
Osborn Yogo George, who once flew in the same chopper,
shared his harrowing experiences.
“I left Nairobi on this chopper to Kisumu as a single
passenger… On the actual day, this thing couldn’t start.”
“After a little struggle, the thing lifted slightly only
to come down,” he recalled.
In another incident, he described battling a storm over Lake
Victoria:
“We were pushed deep into the lake with heavy wind and
rain… We prayed!!!”
Reflecting on the crash, George admitted that he had vowed never to hire the
aircraft again.
“So seeing that it went down killing people, among whom
was an MP, hurts me!!”
“This thing ought to have been off the air!”
The helicopter, registration Airbus 5Y-DSB, was operated by Corporate Helicopters Kenya, a company associated with Royal Media Services owner, S.K. Macharia.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
