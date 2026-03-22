Prominent lawyer STEVE OGOLLA dragged into a scandal with a married woman - Her husband found romantic messages between the two in her phone







Saturday, March 21, 2026 - Prominent lawyer, Steve Ogolla, has been drawn into the ongoing controversy involving Victor Agwaro and his estranged wife, Margaret Akoth.

According to whispers, Victor discovered that his wife had been involved with multiple men, including the flamboyant lawyer.

He went through her phone and stumbled upon romantic messages exchanged between the lawyer and his wife.

“You were chatting Victor Agwaro’s wife and he found your texts on her phone. And yes, they were romantic as he said,” a vocal social media personality blasted Ogolla, accusing him of being among the men who contributed to Victor’s marital troubles.

Victor has recently been the subject of intense online discussion after going on a public rant exposing his marital woes.

It is now emerging that, besides Maxwell Odongo, who is currently eloping with his wife, Margaret may also have had an affair with lawyer Steve Ogolla.

Lawyer Steve Ogolla is not new to controversies involving women.





The Kenyan DAILY POST