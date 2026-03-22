Married women are chronic cheaters! A man shares a video hitting on a married woman on the streets! They even exchanged contacts







Saturday, March 21, 2026 - A man has shared a video of himself approaching a random married woman on the streets, sparking debate online about infidelity in modern-day relationships.

In the video, the man is seen striking up a conversation with the woman and asking whether she is married.

She responds that she is married with children.

He then flatters her by complimenting her youthful looks and goes on to ask whether she would be interested in having a side relationship.

The woman appears interested in the man’s vibes and proceeds to give out her phone number, even promising to meet him later.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST