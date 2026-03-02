Prominent businessman and proprietor of Mombasa Road’s Captains Lounge dies of depression after going broke - His dark past EXPOSED! See what he did to a LADY at gunpoint







Monday, March 2, 2026 - Prominent businessman Felix Masaku has reportedly died after succumbing to depression, following the collapse of his business empire.

Felix, well-known as a club entrepreneur, was the proprietor of the famous Captain Lounge along Mombasa Road, which he eventually sold after reportedly going broke.

He was widely recognized for his business acumen, with many celebrating him as a shrewd and ambitious entrepreneur.

However, his dark past has come to light following his death, with comments on TikTok revealing troubling aspects of his personal conduct.

He reportedly did the unthinkable to a lady at gunpoint and used his powerful connections to escape from justice.

Another victim claims Felix sent goons to beat him up over claims that he wanted to snatch his girlfriend.

See comments.

Photos of Felix during his prime.

The Kenyan DAILY POST