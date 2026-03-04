Prominent businessman and club entrepreneur dies a painful death after being caught red-handed with a married woman - Bibi Ya Wenyewe ni Sumu







Wednesday, March 4, 2026 - A well-known businessman was reportedly killed in cold blood after he was caught-red handed with a married woman.

The deceased, identified as Ivan Lugongwe, was a prominent entrepreneur and proprietor of the popular E-Zone Club in Kasanda, Uganda.

According to reports from local sources, Lugongwe was allegedly attacked after being found in a compromising situation with a married woman.

It is alleged that a confrontation ensued, leading to a violent altercation.

During the incident, the woman’s husband reportedly attacked Lugongwe with a sharp object, inflicting fatal injuries.

By the time police arrived at the scene, Lugongwe had succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities have since launched investigations into the incident, and the suspect is expected to face murder charges.

The Kenyan DAILY POST