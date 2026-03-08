Plus-size, Proud and Loud! See how this bold MUMAMA stole the spotlight at a popular Nairobi club (VIDEO)







Sunday, March 08, 2026 - A viral video of a bold, plus-size middle-aged lady, popularly known as Mumama putting a show in a city club has set social media ablaze.

In the clip, the confident woman - dressed like a slay queen - owned the dance floor, moving with carefree energy as if nobody was watching.

Rocking a t-shirt emblazoned with the words “Plus-size, Proud and Loud”, she unapologetically vibed to the beats while fellow revelers cheered her on.

The moment has sparked mixed reactions online.

Many netizens praised her confidence and celebrated her embrace of body positivity, while others felt her outfit was a little too daring for her age.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST