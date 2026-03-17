PHOTOs of the Mpesa LADY who was shot dead by robbers in Busia and Ksh 800,000 stolen from her







Tuesday, March 17, 2026 - Grief has engulfed Mundika, Busia County, following the brutal killing of a young M-Pesa operator identified as Annet.

Just four days ago, Annet was active on social media, sharing hopeful messages about life and the future.

In what has now become a haunting coincidence, her last Facebook post read, “Treat people right.”





Friends and locals describe her as a hardworking young woman who relied on her M-Pesa business for a living and was committed to building her future.

Her life was tragically cut short when armed attackers stormed her shop, shot her and fled with approximately Ksh 800,000.

The incident has left the community shaken, with many struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss.

Annet’s body lies at St. Francis mortuary, while her family grapples with immense pain and unanswered questions.

Authorities are expected to launch investigations into the killing, as calls grow louder for justice and improved security for small business operators.





The Kenyan DAILY POST