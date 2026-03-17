Kenyan man celebrates getting a job and starts dreaming of owning a Mazda Axela only for KRA to cheekily remind him taxes await (LOOK)







Tuesday, March 17, 2026 - A Kenyan man has taken to X to celebrate the end of his unemployment era, sharing his joy with thousands of followers.

In his post, he expressed excitement about finally securing a job and even began dreaming of buying a Mazda Axela.

The lighthearted tweet quickly went viral, drawing massive engagement.

But in a witty response, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) joined the conversation with a congratulatory message, subtly hinting that they too were ready for him - this time as a taxpayer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST