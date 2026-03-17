An AK-47 rifle snatched from a police officer in Mombasa recovered as detectives arrest suspects believed to be behind a spate of armed robberies (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, March 17, 2026 - Detectives from Jomvu, alongside officers from Mikindani Police Station, have arrested two notorious suspects linked to a violent robbery, recovering an AK-47 rifle that was brazenly snatched from a police officer in the heart of Mombasa County.

The robbery, which occurred on March 14th, 2026, in the Maganda area, sparked a relentless manhunt by officers.

Acting on a hot tip-off, the officers launched a precision raid in Bangladesh, focusing on the prime suspect: 49-year-old Pius Okech Ondijo, known in the underworld as Pius Philemon Ondicho.

As the officers stormed Ondijo’s hideout, they announced their presence with authority, but he didn’t budge.

Instead, the suspect made a desperate bid for freedom by trying to escape, prompting the officers to give chase and subsequently arrest him.

During questioning, the suspect led officers to a second hideout in Narcol area belonging to his accomplice, Kellars Wanyonyi.

Upon arrival, officers discovered another suspect, Nicholus Oluoch Okoth, lurking like a rat in the ceiling; he was swiftly apprehended.

As the officers turned the place upside down, they uncovered the stolen AK-47 assault rifle, Serial No. 5426917, cleverly concealed in a sack on the ceiling, along with thirty (30) rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

It was a startling recovery, with records confirming that this was indeed the same weapon wrenched from the hands of a police officer during that fateful robbery.

The three suspects were later escorted to Mikindani Police Station, where they now find themselves on the wrong side of the law, awaiting processing before facing the full force of the law.

Meanwhile, Officers are hot on the trail of additional suspects believed to be part of this nefarious crew, who are believed to have participated in the robbery.

Via DCI