PHOTOs of GILO, the beautiful LADY who confessed MORARA KEBASO took her to Mombasa for 3 days and gifted her furniture after “MECHI”

Thursday,
March 12, 2026 - Social media is
ablaze after it emerged that renowned businessman and political activist Morara Kebaso flew
TikToker Gilo Ntinyari to Mombasa for three days, behind his wife’s back.
According to a viral TikTok audio leak,
Gilo confessed that she spent three days with Kebaso, who later gifted her furniture from his shop.
Gilo, who married fellow TikToker Captain Samir about six months ago in what was described
as a rushed wedding, has since broken up with him.
Samir has taken to social media, publicly airing Gilo’s
secrets, ultimately revealing her alleged affair with
Kebaso.
Below are photos of Gilo.
Videos>>> of the Tiktok scandal.
MORARA KEBASO exposed for cheating on his wife.... pic.twitter.com/MaU1gxwn3Z— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 12, 2026
