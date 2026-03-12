MORARA KEBASO exposed for cheating on his wife - Audio leaks as LADY claims he took her to Mombasa for 3 days and gifted her furniture after ‘MECHI’







Thursday, March 12, 2026 - Renowned political activist and businessman, Morara Kebaso, has found himself at the center of a social media storm after an audio leak surfaced claiming he cheated on his wife.

The claims emerged on TikTok following a fallout between controversial TikToker, Captain Samir, and his slay queen wife, Gilo Ntinyari.

During the online drama, Samir leaked an audio recording in which Gilo is heard confessing to having had a secret affair with Kebaso.

In the recording, the woman claims that Morara flew her to Mombasa, where they spent three days together enjoying a getaway.

After their intimate encounter, Kebaso gifted her furniture from his shop.

Morara has always portrayed himself as a morally grounded family man, occasionally pampering his wife with sweet words.

But behind the scenes, he is a notorious womanizer.

Watch the dramatic Tiktok videos>>> below

MORARA KEBASO exposed for cheating on his wife.... pic.twitter.com/MaU1gxwn3Z — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 12, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST