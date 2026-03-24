PHOTOs of ELVIS and CLAIRE during better times! He attended her graduation after sponsoring her university education with the hopes of marrying her







Tuesday, March 24, 2026 - Photos of Elvis Opiyo and SDA choir member, Mary Claire, during happier times have surfaced online, painting a picture of what once appeared to be a loving and committed relationship.

In the images, Elvis, an officer with the National Intelligence Service (NIS), is seen proudly attending Claire’s graduation ceremony, an event sources claim he fully supported financially by paying her university fees.

Friends say he had high hopes of marrying her after investing heavily in their eight-year relationship.

The two appeared deeply connected, often described by those close to them as a couple destined for marriage.

However, the relationship reportedly took a tragic turn after Claire ended it and is said to have informed Elvis that she had moved on.

What followed has been described as a shocking and brutal act.

Reports indicate that a heartbroken Elvis orchestrated an acid attack against Claire, leaving her with life-altering injuries.

As the photos continue to circulate, many online users have expressed disbelief at how a relationship once filled with promise could end in such a horrifying manner.

The Kenyan DAILY POST