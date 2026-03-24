MARY CLAIRE, the SDA choir member doused with acid, breaks her silence from KNH as SONKO vows justice and support







Tuesday, March 24, 2026 - Mary Claire, the 24-year-old Seventh-day Adventist choir member, has spoken for the first time since surviving a brutal acid attack.

Claire is currently receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital after being doused with acid while on her way home from work.

The attacker, identified as Lukas Ochieng’, allegedly confessed that he was sent by Claire’s ex-boyfriend, Elvis Opiyo, who works with the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Both suspects have since been arrested.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko visited Claire in hospital on Tuesday, March 24th, pledging to cover her medical bills and ensure she receives justice.

“We will help you. I organised for the arrest of the man responsible; you will get justice.”

“These doctors are excellent, they have helped in far worse cases. You will regain your beauty,” Sonko assured.

Adding: “Even if it means flying her abroad for treatment, we shall do so to ensure she recovers fully. What was done to her is cruel, inhuman, and unacceptable.”

“If a relationship is not working, walk away. There is no excuse to harm or destroy someone’s life.”

Claire revealed that she was feeling better and had even enjoyed a good night’s rest.

She noted that only one of her eyes could see clearly, while the other was still under treatment.

“It’s a progressive process. We wash it and apply drugs. It might take time, but she will regain her sight,” a healthcare worker explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST