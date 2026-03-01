PHOTOs of the beautiful wife that deceased MP JOHANA NG’ENO has left behind - He recently celebrated his 8th wedding anniversary







Sunday, March 1, 2026 - As Kenyans continue to come to terms with the sudden death of Emurua Dikir MP, Johana Ng’eno, attention has turned to the young family he leaves behind.

At just 45, Ng’eno had built a life with his longtime partner, Nayianoi Ntutu, whom he married eight years ago.

The couple recently celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary, marking nearly a decade of marriage built on partnership and shared dreams.

Friends describe Nayianoi as a supportive and devoted wife who largely kept a low public profile despite her husband’s high-octane political career.

Together, they raised a young family, with their young children now facing the painful reality of growing up without a father.

See photos of the MP’s young family.

