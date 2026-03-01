Emurua Dikirr MP, JOHANA NGENO’s side chick, AGATHA, mourns his untimely demise in an emotional post







Sunday, March 1, 2026 - Fast-rising Maasai gospel singer, Agatha Naserian, has joined leaders and Kenyans in mourning the untimely death of Emurua Dikirr MP, Johana Ng’eno.

Agatha, who previously made headlines after she was linked to a romantic affair with the vocal legislator, took to social media to express her grief and pay tribute to the late MP.

In an emotional post, the singer thanked Ng’eno for the support he extended to her music career, describing him as someone who believed in her dream and went out of his way to uplift her.

“You not only believed in my dream, but you went out of your way to support it. We have lost a great leader. Rest in peace, Mheshimiwa Johana Ng’eno. My heartfelt condolences to the family and people of Emurua Dikir,” she wrote.

The two had maintained a close relationship, with sources indicating that the late MP sponsored her lifestyle besides supporting her music career.

At the height of online criticism, some social media users even branded her a “bursary chewer,” alleging that the MP misused constituency bursary funds to sponsor her lifestyle.

Check out her emotional post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST