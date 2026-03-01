Photographer recalls his last encounter with MP, JOHANA NG’ENO’s moments before the legislator boarded the helicopter that later crashed in Nandi County - “I bid him the last goodbye”

Sunday, 1 March 2026 - An Eldoret‑based photographer, Kipchirchir Mosonik, has shared emotional recollections of his last encounter with Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament, Johana Ng’eno, moments before the legislator boarded the helicopter that later crashed in Nandi County, claiming six lives.
Speaking to local media on Sunday, March 1st, 2026, Mosonik said
Ng’eno appeared cheerful and in high spirits.
“Actually, I bid him the last goodbye,” he recalled.
“Akapanda kwa chopper and he was one of the happiest people. In fact, he was
very happy.”
Mosonik described the moment as deeply painful, admitting
that the tragedy has left him heavy‑hearted.
“Kwa sasa naskia kama roho yangu ni mzito,” he said,
before offering his farewell: “Rest in peace, mheshimiwa.”
The photographer also noted that the pilot, who also
perished in the crash, seemed to be in a hurry.
“Captain alikua na haraka pia. Nadhani alifaa kurudi
Nairobi,” Mosonik remarked, adding that Ng’eno had told him they were
heading to an event.
Following the crash, the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital
received six bodies, which hospital CEO Philip Kirwa confirmed were burnt
beyond recognition.
In the wake of the tragedy, National Assembly Speaker Moses
Wetang’ula directed the Clerk of the Assembly to facilitate the repatriation of
Ng’eno’s remains, along with those of the other victims, from Eldoret to
Nairobi.
“I have directed the Clerk of the National Assembly to
facilitate the transportation of the bodies of all victims of the fatal
helicopter crash in Nandi to Nairobi,” Wetang’ula announced in a statement
shared on his social media platforms.
Funeral preparations for the outspoken MP are now underway,
as the nation mourns the loss of Ng’eno and his companions in the ill‑fated
flight.
