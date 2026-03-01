Painful! CARLOS KETER died alongside his boss MP JOHANA NG’ENO, days after receiving TSC letter securing him a teaching job (PHOTO)







Sunday, March 1, 2026 - A young man identified as Carlos Keter is among those who perished in the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the life of Emurua Dikirr MP, Johana Ng’eno, and others.

Carlos was part of the MP’s team, assisting with the day-to-day operations at his constituency office.

Friends and colleagues describe him as hardworking and ambitious, with a promising future ahead.

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Carlos had just days earlier received a letter from the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) confirming his employment as a teacher.

The milestone marked the beginning of what many believed would be a fulfilling professional journey.

A photo circulating online shows a smiling Carlos receiving the TSC letter from the late MP, a proud moment that has since become a painful memory following the fatal crash.

The Kenya DAILY POST