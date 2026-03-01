Painful! CARLOS KETER died alongside his boss MP JOHANA NG’ENO, days after receiving TSC letter securing him a teaching job (PHOTO)

Sunday, March 1, 2026
- A young man identified as Carlos Keter is among those who perished in the
tragic helicopter crash that claimed the life of Emurua Dikirr MP, Johana
Ng’eno, and others.
Carlos was part of the MP’s team, assisting with the
day-to-day operations at his constituency office.
Friends and colleagues describe him as hardworking and
ambitious, with a promising future ahead.
In a heartbreaking turn of events, Carlos had just days
earlier received a letter from the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) confirming
his employment as a teacher.
The milestone marked the beginning of what many believed
would be a fulfilling professional journey.
A photo circulating online shows a smiling Carlos receiving the TSC letter from the late MP, a proud moment that has since become a painful memory following the fatal crash.
