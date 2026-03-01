Miraculous Escape!! MP JOHANA NG’ENO’s confidant recounts how he missed the ill-fated chopper by five minutes







Sunday, March 1, 2026 - A close confidant of the late Emurua Dikirr MP, Johana Ng’eno, has shared an emotional account of how he narrowly missed boarding the helicopter that later crashed, killing the vocal legislator and others on board.

In a post shared on social media, the young man revealed that he had intended to join the MP and his associates on their journey back to Nairobi but arrived moments too late.

According to his account, he had taken a boda boda to Mara Rianta in a bid to catch up with the team before takeoff.

However, the motorcycle reportedly developed a puncture along the way, significantly delaying his arrival.

By the time he reached the departure point, the chopper had already taken off, just minutes before the tragic crash.

“I took a boda boda to Mara Rianta. It got a puncture, slowing my journey. And that is how I missed the deadly flight by five minutes. The boda boda guy told me, ‘Maybe there is a reason.’ That still rings in my mind,” he posted.

His account has since stirred emotional reactions online, with many describing it as a miraculous escape and extending condolences to the families of those who perished.

The Kenyan DAILY POST