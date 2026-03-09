X user’s viral post on why LUOs rarely intermarry with KALENJINs sparks debate (LOOK)







Monday, March 09, 2026 - A light‑hearted cultural debate erupted on X after a user, Dante (@itsdante_nrg), posed the question: “Mbona sijawahi ona intermarriage ya Luo and Kalenjins?”

The tweet quickly gained traction, drawing hundreds of reactions from amused Kenyans.

One reply in particular sparked even more conversation.

Thirsty Kipsoiwet (@Makiadi_) responded humorously, saying: “They are like our sisters. It’s forbidden.”

His comment stirred mixed reactions, with many joking about unspoken cultural boundaries and regional stereotypes.

The exchange has since gone viral, with users chiming in with jokes, personal experiences and playful theories.





