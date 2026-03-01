Panic as a slay queen disappears under mysterious circumstances at the hyped Kunye Festival held at Uhuru Gardens - She was last seen around midnight (PHOTOs)





Sunday, March 1, 2026 - Family and friends are anxiously searching for a young woman who reportedly went missing after attending the popular Kunye Festival held at Uhuru Gardens on Saturday.

The lady, identified as Atamba Aijuka, was among hundreds of youthful revelers who had turned up for the highly anticipated music event.

According to a close friend, Atamba was last seen around midnight when it started raining.

In the confusion as attendees sought shelter and others began leaving the venue, she reportedly became unreachable.

Her phone has since been switched off, making it difficult for loved ones to trace her whereabouts.

Friends say she was wearing the outfit seen in photos circulating online at the time she disappeared.

A video shared on social media shows her enjoying herself at the festival earlier in the night, moments before she was last seen.

Her family is said to be deeply distressed and is appealing to anyone who may have seen her or has information about her movements after midnight to come forward.