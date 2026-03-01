KIKUYU men fail to attend Mataha Festival, leaving women to dance alone - Ratio of men to women reported as 1:100 (VIDEO)







Sunday, March 1, 2026 - The annual Mataha festival, a celebrated cultural event among the Kikuyu community, saw an unusual turn as men largely failed to attend, leaving women to dance alone.

The ratio of men to women was an astonishing 1:100, highlighting the significant absence of male participants.

Videos shared online show women performing vibrant dances in traditional-themed outfits, while very few men are seen in the background.

The clips have sparked widespread discussion on social media.

Some observers attribute the low male turnout to tough economic times, suggesting that men are increasingly unable to take part in cultural festivities due to dented pockets.

Others argue that the rise of financially independent, single women may also be influencing attendance patterns.

Despite the low male participation, the women kept the spirit of the festival alive.

