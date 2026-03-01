A Mercedes Benz owner criticized for wrapping his sleek ride with rust-like wrap (PHOTOs)







Sunday, March 1, 2026 - A Mercedes Benz owner has sparked heated debate online after unveiling his luxury car wrapped in a design that mimics heavy rust and corrosion.

Photos circulating on social media show the sleek ride covered in a brown, oxidized metal-style wrap, giving it the appearance of an aging, weather-beaten vehicle.

At first glance, many people assumed the high-end car had been neglected, only to later realize it was an intentional customization.

Critics argue that wrapping a premium vehicle to resemble a rusty shell defeats the purpose of owning a luxury car known for elegance and sophistication.

Some questioned why anyone would spend significant money on a Mercedes Benz only to make it look “damaged.”

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST