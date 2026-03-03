Outrage as drone PHOTOs reveal 1.2 Acres of land secretly hived off at Karura Forest - WANGARI MAATHAI will turn in her grave







Tuesday, March 3, 2026 - Fresh controversy has erupted after drone footage and satellite imagery revealed that 1.2 acres of land inside Karura Forest have been cleared to pave the way for National Youth Service (NYS) barracks.

Renowned journalist Ian Wafula raised the alarm on his X account, sharing images that appear to show a section of the forest deep within Karura where trees have been felled.

According to Wafula, the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) had previously denied that any trees were being cut.

“Drone footage and satellite imagery confirm that trees have been felled across 1.2 acres of land inside Karura Forest to pave the way for NYS barracks,” Wafula stated in his post.

The cutting down of trees has sparked outrage among environmental activists and members of the public, many of whom view Karura Forest as a protected area with deep historical significance.

The forest became a symbol of environmental conservation efforts led by the late Nobel laureate Prof. Wangari Maathai, who famously fought against land grabbing and deforestation in the 1990s.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST