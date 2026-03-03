Mr. Money Bags!! MIKE SONKO stuns Kenyans after flaunting Sh54 Million in cash just to prove a point (VIDEO)

Tuesday, 3 March 2026 - Former Nairobi Governor and
NEDP Party leader, Mike
Sonko, has caused a
buzz online after flaunting Sh54 million in cash in a viral video that has stunned
Kenyans.
In the clip, Sonko is seen stacking bundles of currency on a
table, a mix of US dollars and Kenyan shillings arranged with cinematic flair.
He begins by counting $100 bills amounting to $370,000
(about Sh47 million) before moving on to Kenyan notes in Sh1,000, Sh200, and
Sh100 denominations.
After tallying the stacks with a calculator, he dramatically
announces the total: Sh54 million.
The flamboyant display was Sonko’s response to allegations
that cash exchanged hands during recent by‑elections where UDA candidates
clinched victory.
Sonko dismissed the claims, insisting that his party spent nothing on
handouts.
“Kama kura ingekuwa inanunuliwa na mia tano, tungepata
kura 108,000,” he quipped.
The video has ignited heated debate with netizens questioning how an individual can legally hold such vast sums outside the banking system, given that Kenyan banks enforce strict rules on withdrawals above Sh1 million.
