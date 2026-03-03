Mr. Money Bags!! MIKE SONKO stuns Kenyans after flaunting Sh54 Million in cash just to prove a point (VIDEO)







Tuesday, 3 March 2026 - Former Nairobi Governor and NEDP Party leader, Mike Sonko, has caused a buzz online after flaunting Sh54 million in cash in a viral video that has stunned Kenyans.

In the clip, Sonko is seen stacking bundles of currency on a table, a mix of US dollars and Kenyan shillings arranged with cinematic flair.

He begins by counting $100 bills amounting to $370,000 (about Sh47 million) before moving on to Kenyan notes in Sh1,000, Sh200, and Sh100 denominations.

After tallying the stacks with a calculator, he dramatically announces the total: Sh54 million.

The flamboyant display was Sonko’s response to allegations that cash exchanged hands during recent by‑elections where UDA candidates clinched victory.

Sonko dismissed the claims, insisting that his party spent nothing on handouts.

“Kama kura ingekuwa inanunuliwa na mia tano, tungepata kura 108,000,” he quipped.

The video has ignited heated debate with netizens questioning how an individual can legally hold such vast sums outside the banking system, given that Kenyan banks enforce strict rules on withdrawals above Sh1 million.





Sonko Shows Billions in Cash says Kama ni Pesa alikuwa nazo za Kuchallenge Ruto Candidate in Isiolo!! pic.twitter.com/xC7fgUmr54 — Mutembei TV (@MutembeiTV) March 1, 2026