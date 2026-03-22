Justice For Sale!! Lawyer NELSON HAVI exposes High Court Judge JOSEPHINE MONG’ARE over a Ksh 10 Million bribe demand







Saturday, March 21, 2026 - Prominent lawyer, Nelson Havi, has come out guns blazing, accusing High Court Judge, Josephine Mongare, of turning the court into a money-making avenue.

Taking to his X account, Havi shared a screenshot from a complainant who alleged that the judge demanded a Ksh 10 million bribe in exchange for a favourable ruling in a case she was handling.

According to the claim, an immediate deposit of Ksh 5 million was required.

The complainant reportedly withdrew the case and filed it in another region in search of a fair hearing.

This is not the first time Justice Josephine Mongare has faced corruption allegations.

Not long ago, former judge Joseph Mutava, who was removed from office over misconduct, was nabbed by EACC detectives at former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju’s Karen home allegedly soliciting Ksh 10 million on behalf of Justice Mong’are.

Havi urged any Kenyan with a complaint against Justice Mong’are to reach out to him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST