OSCAR SUDI introduces his primary school girlfriend and promises to pay school fees for her daughter - "Maybe I would have married her but..." (VIDEO)







Saturday, March 21, 2026 - Kapseret MP, Oscar Kipchumba Sudi, left mourners in stitches when he turned a solemn occasion into a light‑hearted trip down memory lane.

In a candid moment, the vocal legislator introduced his childhood girlfriend, Ruth, revealing that he once believed she was “the one.”

Calling her to the podium, Sudi confessed that he had a huge crush on Ruth back in primary school.

“This was someone I was very close to, although you were a bit older than me.”

“If people married when they were young, maybe I would have married her, because you know there’s someone you love even when you’re just kids.”

“I really liked her,” he said, drawing laughter from the crowd.

The MP recalled a school trip to Kisumu where they toured the Chemelil Sugar Factory and took photos together.

“One day we went on a Kisumu tour to the sugar factory in Chemelil and took photos together, I still have them on my phone.”

“Even though she was older and I was younger, she was my person,” he added.

Sudi pledged to support Ruth’s daughter, who is currently in high school.

“So I want to say congratulations. Because you, Ruth, you got away and were a bit ahead in life.”

“I’m asking that I support your daughter through secondary school; leave this one to me. I’ll guide her, educate her, and help her find her path until she becomes someone.”

“When you see me, you’ll remember this is the guy who loved my mum,” he declared.

OSCAR SUDI's blast from the past..... pic.twitter.com/5lqZrUEfnY — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 21, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST