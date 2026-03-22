Actress NYABOKE MORAA blasts LADIES obsessed with dating only tall, dark and handsome men - “Hawa Wafupi Mnataka Waende Wapi?”







Saturday, March 21, 2026 - Actress Nyaboke Moraa has stirred conversation online after questioning women’s obsession with the “tall, dark and handsome” ideal man.

Speaking candidly on Instagram on Saturday, March 21st, 2026, Moraa challenged ladies to reflect on where shorter men fit into today’s dating preferences.

“Kila lady anasema anataka mwanaume tall, dark and handsome, hawa wanaume wafupi mnataka waende wapi?” she asked in her viral video, sparking mixed reactions from followers.

The outspoken actress noted that many women set strict standards when choosing partners, yet their fathers and brothers are often not tall.

She argued that such expectations unfairly exclude men based on height.

“Hata niko sure baba zenu wengine na ndugu zenu ni wafupi.”

“Lakini uko hapo unaweka standards unataka tall, dark and handsome,” she added.

She urged women to reconsider rigid ideals, warning that they could end up single if they refuse to look beyond appearances.

“So nataka nikuulize unataka ubaki hapo single milele because unataka mtu mrefu, mweusi and very handsome?” she posed.

Instead, Moraa encouraged women to prioritize compatibility and connection over looks.

“Can you be considerate, ladies, look for someone ambaye mnaskizana,” she advised.

She concluded by cautioning that the very men who fit the tall, dark, and handsome stereotype are often the ones who deliver “character development” in relationships.

Her remarks have since ignited lively debate, with many applauding her for challenging shallow standards in modern dating.

The Kenyan DAILY POST