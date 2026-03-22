One thug shot dead after gun battle with undercover police officers along Wangari Maathai Road - A pistol recovered (PHOTOs)







Sunday, March 22, 2026 - On the evening of 21st March 2026 at approximately 5:50 pm, officers from the Nairobi North Sub-Region, while on routine foot patrol along the busy Jubilee Flyover on Wangari Maathai Road, received credible information from a member of the public regarding armed robbers in the Makaburini area.

The information indicated that three armed suspects, one armed with a pistol and the others with crude weapons, were actively robbing members of the public.

Acting swiftly, the officers moved discreetly toward the area, blending in with civilian traffic.

Shortly after, the three suspects emerged from nearby bushland and launched an attack on one of the officers.

The main suspect drew and pointed a pistol at the officers, posing an immediate threat to life.

In line with lawful self-defence and to protect members of the public, the officers responded with gunfire, fatally injuring one suspect at the scene.

The other two suspects, who are believed to have sustained gunshot wounds, escaped into nearby vegetation.

A search of the scene led to the recovery of a Blow Mini 9 pistol, a magazine loaded with two (2) rounds of 9mm ammunition, one (1) chambered round, and two (2) additional 9mm rounds recovered from the deceased suspect’s right trouser pocket.

Officers from Starehe and Gigiri Sub-Counties, alongside Scenes of Crime personnel, processed the scene.

The body was moved to City Mortuary pending identification and post-mortem examination.

The DCI continues to pursue the two fleeing suspects who are believed to have been injured.