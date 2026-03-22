Detectives raid a home in Kisumu and recover a G3 rifle used in criminal activities buried in a pit latrine - A 20 year old man identified as the prime suspect (PHOTOs)







Sunday, March 22, 2026 - A definitive, intelligence-led operation has led to the recovery of a dangerous firearm believed to have been used in a series of violent robberies within and beyond Kisumu County.

Acting on credible information from a wary and responsible citizen in Kisumu City, the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Kondele Police Station swiftly mobilized undercover officers and launched a targeted operation.

The tip-off pointed to a possible breakthrough in tracing a missing G3 FMP rifle, a weapon linked to criminal activity in the region.

The operation led officers to Kawese Village, Mahenya Sub-location, within Kolwa East Location, at the residence of one Wilson Ojowi.

In a remarkable turn of events, a close family member of the wanted and dangerous suspect, cooperated with police and guided officers to a suspicious site within the compound.

What followed was a painstaking search that culminated in the shocking discovery: buried inside an unfinished latrine, officers unearthed the sought-after G3 rifle.

The weapon had been concealed in a sack alongside an empty magazine, hidden beneath freshly dug soil.

Notably, the rifle had been crudely modified, its butt stock and muzzle had been cut off, raising concerns about its use in close-range, high-risk criminal operations.

The scene was professionally processed and documented, with the recovered firearm and magazine securely transported and booked at Kondele Police Station as key exhibits.

Preliminary investigations have linked the weapon to a recent robbery with violence incident where one of the suspects was seen wielding a G3 rifle missing a butt stock, matching the recovered firearm’s description.

The prime suspect, identified as 20-year-old Fortune Benedict Migot, remains at large alongside three accomplices.

Authorities believe he is behind a string of violent robberies, and forensic analysis of the recovered rifle is expected to further solidify his connection to multiple crime scenes.

Fortune is also reportedly facing an active case at the Winam Law Courts, currently under investigation by DCI Kisumu East.

He had previously sustained gunshot injuries during a robbery incident, an indication of his continued involvement in high-risk criminal activities.

Police have intensified the manhunt and are urging members of the public to continue sharing information that could aid in the arrest of the suspect and his accomplices.

This operation underscores the critical role of community-police collaboration in combating crime and ensuring public safety.

Via DCI