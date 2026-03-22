ODM Senator recounts ordeal after plane crash-lands at Wilson Airport - "I Thank God for His Protection"







Saturday, March 21, 2026 - ODM Deputy Party Leader and Vihiga Senator, Godfrey Osotsi, was among the 39 people who survived a plane crash-landing at Wilson Airport on Friday evening, March 20th, 2026.

The aircraft, arriving from Kisumu, veered off the runway at approximately 8:55 p.m. in what officials described as a runway excursion.

According to the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), the incident involved 34 passengers and five crew members.

Authorities confirmed that all occupants escaped unharmed.

“We wish to confirm that all passengers and crew are safe, with no injuries reported,” KAA stated.

Senator Osotsi recounted the tense landing, expressing gratitude for surviving the ordeal.

“I thank God for His protection after I came out safely from an aircraft accident at Wilson Airport this evening.”

“I was among the 39 passengers on board the flight,” he said.

He praised the pilot’s quick thinking, noting that decisive action prevented what could have been a catastrophic fire.

However, the Senator raised concerns over the lack of emergency response at the airport.

“It is deeply troubling that despite the pilot’s efforts to save lives, there were no immediate rescue operations from the airport management.”

Osotsi revealed that the accident occurred just days after he sought a Senate statement on safety concerns at Wilson Airport.

He pointed to flooded runways and faulty lighting systems as evidence of deteriorating infrastructure.

The Kenyan DAILY POST