ODM Senator recounts ordeal after plane crash-lands at Wilson Airport - "I Thank God for His Protection"

Saturday, March 21,
2026 - ODM Deputy Party Leader and Vihiga Senator, Godfrey Osotsi, was
among the 39 people who survived a plane crash-landing at Wilson Airport on
Friday evening, March 20th, 2026.
The aircraft, arriving from Kisumu, veered off the runway at
approximately 8:55 p.m. in what officials described as a runway excursion.
According to the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), the
incident involved 34 passengers and five crew members.
Authorities confirmed that all occupants escaped unharmed.
“We wish to confirm that all passengers and crew are safe,
with no injuries reported,” KAA stated.
Senator Osotsi recounted the tense landing, expressing
gratitude for surviving the ordeal.
“I thank God for His protection after I came out safely from
an aircraft accident at Wilson Airport this evening.”
“I was among the 39 passengers on board the flight,” he
said.
He praised the pilot’s quick thinking, noting that decisive
action prevented what could have been a catastrophic fire.
However, the Senator raised concerns over the lack of
emergency response at the airport.
“It is deeply troubling that despite the pilot’s efforts to
save lives, there were no immediate rescue operations from the airport
management.”
Osotsi revealed that the accident occurred just days after
he sought a Senate statement on safety concerns at Wilson Airport.
He pointed to flooded runways and faulty lighting systems as
evidence of deteriorating infrastructure.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments