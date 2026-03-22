Former Senator GLORIA ORWOBA lifts lid on RUTO's 'anger issues' - "He is a guy who likes having his way"







Saturday, March 21, 2026 - Former nominated Senator, Gloria Orwoba, has claimed that President William Ruto often displays a volatile temperament in high‑pressure political settings.

Speaking during an interview on the Iko Nini podcast, Orwoba recounted instances where she witnessed the Head of State lose his composure, particularly when confronted with what she described as incompetence or unmet expectations from his allies.

“I saw him angry a couple of times.”

“He was angry because of incompetence, not getting his way, as he is a guy who likes having his way all the time and expects his foot soldiers to meet those expectations,” she said.

Orwoba further alleged that former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, once told her he nearly clashed physically with Ruto during a visit to Kisumu, a story she insisted was true though she offered no additional details.

The former Senator also pointed to moments during the Gen Z‑led protests, where she claimed the President appeared visibly agitated.

She recalled a tense parliamentary meeting in which Ruto reportedly cut short deliberations, insisting on urgency over discussion.

“I saw Ruto angry many times; during Gen Z, he was angry, and I saw it during the parliamentary meeting,” she added.

Her remarks come just days after Ruto publicly responded to criticism from former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who mocked him over sudden weight loss.

Addressing a rally in Cheptais, Mt Elgon, on March 17th, Ruto dismissed the jibe, advising Gachagua to exercise and accusing him of dozing off in meetings due to poor fitness.

“I want to ask these people to go to the gym. Stop eating too much; your stomach will burst. You even fall asleep during meetings,” said Ruto.

Gachagua had earlier claimed that Ruto’s weight loss was a result of sleepless nights caused by opposition pressure.

The Kenyan DAILY POST