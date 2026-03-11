NTSA reveals vehicles that are exempted from Instant Fines System and clarifies appeal process







Wednesday, March 11, 2026 - The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has clarified that emergency service vehicles will be exempt from the newly introduced instant fines system on major highways.

The exemption applies to ambulances, police and military vehicles, which often exceed speed limits while responding to emergencies.

Speaking at a press briefing, NTSA Director General Nahashon Kondiwa stressed that the system will apply to most motorists, including four‑wheelers, three‑wheelers and motorcycles.

“The cameras have the capabilities to read both the front plate and the back plate, and therefore no motorists are exempted.

“We can read motorcycles, vehicles and even three‑wheelers,” he explained.

Kondiwa emphasized that motorists who believe they were wrongly fined will have the opportunity to challenge penalties.

“Every case like this must have an appeal process. We are not angels, as NTSA, and sometimes somebody can dispute,” he said.

Drivers will be able to present their case through established legal channels, with courts retaining authority to review disputes.

The automated system will generate clear evidence of violations, including images and short GIF clips showing the vehicle at the time of the offence.

However, Kondiwa acknowledged that cameras cannot capture every type of traffic violation.

Enforcement officers, including the National Police Service, will continue to patrol roads and manually enforce regulations where necessary.

On speed zones, Kondiwa assured motorists that all camera‑monitored sections will be clearly marked.

Drivers will be notified when entering designated speed‑monitoring zones, with signage indicating the legal speed limit for each section.

He added that speed limits will vary depending on road design and surrounding land use.

NTSA maintains that the instant fines system is designed to enhance road safety, reduce accidents and ensure accountability in traffic enforcement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST