Nowhere to hide! Controversial forex scammer KENYAN PRINCE exposed badly after flaunting fake forex millions (VIDEO)







Sunday, March 15, 2026 - The online trading world is buzzing after licensed South African trader, Jay Froneman, called out controversial Kenyan scammer, Kenyan Prince, who poses as a flamboyant forex trader.

In the video, filmed at a luxury restaurant, Kenyan Prince scrolls through his MetaTrader 4 (MT4) app and proudly shows off open gold trades and an apparent profit of nearly $40,000 (Ksh 5.2 million).

The lavish setting and bold claims instantly captivated viewers, cementing his image as a high‑rolling trader.

However, Froneman’s breakdown paints a very different picture.

He flagged glaring inconsistencies, starting with the account’s zero commissions and fees - a scenario he described as impossible in real trading environments, where spreads, swaps and commissions are standard.

He also slammed Kenyan Prince’s reckless risk management, noting multiple oversized positions stacked on the same asset, exposing the account to extreme volatility.

Beyond this clip, Froneman explained how trading influencers often manipulate perception.

One common trick involves running two accounts simultaneously - one buying, one selling the same asset.

The losing account is hidden, while the winning account is flaunted online, creating the illusion of consistent success.

He also suggested that some brokers may provide demo‑style accounts disguised as live accounts to showcase fake profits and lure new clients with the influencers like Kenyan Prince getting commissions for every new client on boarded.

He warned that screenshots and flashy P&L displays are not proof of profitability.

Your favourite Forex trader has been exposed by a mzungu internationally🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 eeeeiiih Kenyans what can't you do!! He says it's all lies... pic.twitter.com/TfNOjbqJgQ — Mary Njoroge (@Maryian96) March 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST