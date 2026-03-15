OPULENCE! Little known UDA MP, BIEGO PAUL KIBICHY alias POLO, flaunts his lavish residency in Nandi County and netizens are talking (VIDEO)







Sunday, March 15, 2026 - Chesumei Constituency Member of Parliament, Hon. Biego Paul Kibichiy, better known by his popular moniker Polo, has set social media abuzz after flaunting his opulent residence in Nandi County.

In a viral TikTok clip, the first-time MP - elected in 2022 on a UDA ticket - offers followers a rare glimpse into his private world.

The video captures him striding from his sprawling mega-mansion to a waiting luxury car, a scene dripping with affluence that has left tongues wagging across the country.

While Polo is known for keeping a low profile in Parliament, his wealth story is no secret.

Long before politics, he carved out a fortune in the petroleum retail sector, owning and managing several petrol stations across Kenya.

Industry insiders suggest his dealership success elevated him to billionaire status well before he ever stepped into the political arena.

Unlike many politicians who thrive on flaunting their riches online, Polo has largely kept his lifestyle under wraps.

Yet, if this residence is anything to go by, he comfortably sits among the circle of UDA legislators linked to President William Ruto who are living large.

Watch the video>>> below

Huyu ni MP wa wapi ako na nyumba kali kushinda Statehouse bana 🤔 pic.twitter.com/id6i7eMNzj — Adele (@Adele_lide) March 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST