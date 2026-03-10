No Risking! Pilot ferrying DP KINDIKI makes u-turn and lands back at Kinoru Stadium due to bad weather (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 10, 2026 - A helicopter ferrying Deputy President Kithure Kindiki was forced to make a U-turn and land back at Kinoru Stadium in Meru after the pilot encountered unfavourable weather conditions shortly after takeoff.

The chopper had picked up the Deputy President from Kinoru Stadium and was set to fly him back to Nairobi after attending an event in the region.

However, moments after takeoff, the pilot reportedly noticed worsening weather conditions and made the decision to abort the flight and return to the stadium as a safety precaution.

The incident has since sparked discussions online, with many social media users praising the pilot for prioritizing safety instead of taking unnecessary risks.

Some netizens pointed out that the decision was wise, especially following the recent helicopter crash that claimed the life of Emurua Dikirr MP, Johana Ng’eno, which heightened concerns about flight safety.

Watch the video>>> below

DP KINDIKI's pilot at Kinoru Stadium pic.twitter.com/0cI7fuOtht — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 10, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST