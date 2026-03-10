No Risking! Pilot ferrying DP KINDIKI makes u-turn and lands back at Kinoru Stadium due to bad weather (VIDEO)

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 - A helicopter ferrying Deputy President Kithure Kindiki was forced to make a U-turn and land back at Kinoru Stadium in Meru after the pilot encountered unfavourable weather conditions shortly after takeoff.
The chopper had picked up the Deputy President from
Kinoru Stadium and was set to fly him back to Nairobi after
attending an event in the region.
However, moments after takeoff, the pilot
reportedly noticed worsening weather conditions and made the decision
to abort the flight and return to the stadium as a safety precaution.
The incident has since sparked discussions online, with
many social media users praising the pilot for prioritizing
safety instead of taking unnecessary risks.
Some netizens pointed out that the decision was wise,
especially following the recent helicopter crash that claimed the life of
Emurua Dikirr MP, Johana Ng’eno, which heightened concerns about flight safety.
DP KINDIKI's pilot at Kinoru Stadium pic.twitter.com/0cI7fuOtht— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 10, 2026
