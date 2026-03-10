“KANYARI pays all my bills, including my son’s school fees” - Former party girl turned usher MARION NAIPEI brags and hurls unprintable insults at her critics (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 10, 2026 - Marion Naipei, the woman who went viral after a controversial club video leaked by U.S-based medic, James Opande, has revealed that infamous city preacher Pastor Victor Kanyari caters to all her bills.

Speaking during a TikTok Live session, Naipei claimed that Kanyari pays for her daily expenses, including her son’s school fees.

During the live broadcast, Naipei also lashed out at her critics, using harsh language while defending her association with the Salvation Healing Ministry preacher.

Despite previously claiming that she had reformed and turned to church, her remarks surprised many online, as she mocked those criticizing her and described them as poor and living only by God’s mercy.

Her close relationship with Kanyari has recently raised eyebrows on social media, with some observers speculating that there could be more to their association than what has been publicly disclosed.

The video>>> has since triggered heated reactions on social media, with many questioning whether Naipei has truly left behind her controversial past despite joining the church.

Some netizens did not hold back in the comment section.

“Kunguru hafugiki,” one X user wrote.

“Kanyari thought he would save her,” another added.

