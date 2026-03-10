EMBARASSING! DP KINDIKI’s blogger found sleeping on a muddy road while drunk like a sunk - He had urinated on himself (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 10, 2026 - A Meru-based blogger and political mobilizer linked to Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has caused a stir on social media after a video surfaced showing him lying drunk by the roadside.

The blogger, identified as Murume Kigunda, was rescued by a Good Samaritan who found him sleeping on a muddy road while heavily intoxicated.

In the clip shared online, the concerned man is seen trying to wake Kigunda, who appeared unaware that he was lying in the mud beside a road.

A bottle of hard liquor is also seen lying next to him.

The man repeatedly urged him to wake up and go home.

“Amka, enda nyumbani. Hapa ni kwa barabara,” the man is heard telling him in the video.

The video has since sparked mixed reactions, with some people mocking him over the embarrassing incident, while others expressed concern and suggested he might be privately struggling with personal issues such as depression despite maintaining a strong public presence.

Kigunda is known in political circles as a blogger and loyal supporter of Deputy President Kindiki, often involved in online mobilization and commentary on political matters.

Watch the video via this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST