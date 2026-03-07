LADY’s controversial tweet on gender equality sparks debate online - “When There Is Equality, Women Suffer”







Saturday, March 07, 2026 - A controversial post by a lady on X about gender equality has stirred heated debate on social media.

Taking to X, popular influencer Uche Mary Okoli, dismissed the global push for gender equality declaring: “Equality is complete balderdash! A man and a woman will and can never be equal.”

In her viral post, she argued that women suffer under equality, claiming that they only embrace it when convenient.

“You want equality only when it benefits you all, but when we call for equal consequences… you scream ‘Oppression,’….” she wrote.

Her remarks, including “God didn’t even make it so,” have divided opinion online, sparking heated conversations about the complexities of gender roles.





The Kenyan DAILY POST