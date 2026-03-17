Flashback! When AOKO OTIENO exposed how RUTO was planning to grab TUJU’s multi-billion Dari Business Park through a proxy! It has come to pass







Tuesday, March 17, 2026 - Last year, outspoken blogger Aoko Otieno posted an explosive tweet alleging that President William Ruto was planning to buy former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju’s auctioned Dari Business Park.

Aoko claimed that Ruto was using a proxy to acquire the multi-billion property.

And true to her words, it appears to have come to pass after Tuju was evicted from the property, with tens of police officers deployed during the operation.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has since claimed that Tuju’s property was bought by Ruto through a proxy.

Read Aoko’s past tweet exposing how Ruto acquired Tuju’s property.

The Kenyan DAILY POST