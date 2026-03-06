Netizen exposes KATHEU NZYIMI, the Slay Queen disgraced car-dealer KHALIF KAIRO once gifted 250K IPhone after ‘MECHI’ – She was 19 years old (PHOTOs)







Friday, March 06, 2026 - X user, @Kieni_Vic, has dropped receipts alleging that slay queen Katheu Nzyimi was once gifted an iPhone by disgraced car dealer, Khalif Kairo, after a brief fling during his glory days.

Kairo, who used to flaunt his flashy lifestyle online while dating Instagram’s crème de la crème, had bragged about gifting a mystery lady an iPhone worth 250K just to prove his wealth.





At the time, he kept her identity under wraps, but Twitter sleuths now claim the “mystery girl” was none other than Katheu, then just 19 years old.





Meanwhile, Kairo is still fighting to rebuild his reputation after his car dealership collapsed, leaving clients unpaid, cars undelivered and landing him behind bars.

Now, old tweets of Kairo mocking people while flexing his wealth are resurfacing, dragging Katheu back into the spotlight.

And just like that, she’s trending again - but for all the wrong reasons.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST