LADY reveals how she dealt with a randy Lecturer who wanted to have ‘MECHI’ with her - “After that he avoided me like a plague”







Friday, March 06, 2026 - A young woman has taken to X to narrate how she outsmarted a Lecturer who persistently pressured her for intimacy.

The conversation began when another user posed the question: “How do you handle a lecturer disturbing you for a hook up and frustrating your academics?”

In response, she shared a quick story of how she managed to turn the tables.

According to her thread, the Lecturer repeatedly invited her to meet at a hotel.

Instead of outright refusal, she cleverly stalled him by saying she was heading to her aunt’s house.

When he pressed further, she revealed she had been “treating an infection for the past three months” - a statement that instantly put him off.

Realizing she was serious, the married Lecturer backed away and avoided her completely.

Her revelation drew mixed reactions.

Some netizens praised her creativity and resilience, applauding the way she protected herself without confrontation.

Others condemned the Lecturer’s behavior, highlighting the broader issue of harassment faced by students in academic institutions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST