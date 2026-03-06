LADY reveals how she dealt with a randy Lecturer who wanted to have ‘MECHI’ with her - “After that he avoided me like a plague”

Friday, March 06,
2026 - A young woman has taken to X to narrate how she outsmarted a Lecturer
who persistently pressured her for intimacy.
The conversation began when another user posed the question:
“How do
you handle a lecturer disturbing you for a hook up and frustrating your
academics?”
In response, she shared a quick story of how she managed to
turn the tables.
According to her thread, the Lecturer repeatedly invited her
to meet at a hotel.
Instead of outright refusal, she cleverly stalled him by
saying she was heading to her aunt’s house.
When he pressed further, she revealed she had been “treating
an infection for the past three months” - a statement that instantly put him
off.
Realizing she was serious, the married Lecturer backed away
and avoided her completely.
Her revelation drew mixed reactions.
Some netizens praised her creativity and resilience,
applauding the way she protected herself without confrontation.
Others condemned the Lecturer’s behavior, highlighting the broader issue of harassment faced by students in academic institutions.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments