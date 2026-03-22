Nakuru’s gang leader, MAISH arrested in an intelligence-led operation as police recover weapons (PHOTOs)







Saturday, March 21, 2026 - In a dramatic turn of events that has brought relief across Nakuru County, a highly sought-after criminal gang leader has finally been brought to book following a swift and intelligence-driven operation by vigilant officers.

A team of police officers conducting routine patrols received actionable intelligence on the whereabouts of a dreaded gang leader believed to be hiding within the notorious Gioto area, commonly referred to as “London,” a hotspot within the sprawling informal settlements.

What followed was a calculated and tactical response by the crime busters, culminating in the arrest of 21-year-old Francis Nderitu Maina, alias “Maish.”

The suspect, who had been evading law enforcement, narrowly escaped a police dragnet on 23rd February 2026, going underground in a bid to dodge capture.

Maina is alleged to be the ringleader of the outlawed Isilando sect, a criminal outfit linked to a string of heinous activities within the Gioto slums, also infamously dubbed “Hilton.”

His name has long featured prominently in investigations tied to robbery with violence, alongside a troubling criminal history that includes unlawful assembly, incitement to violence, and drug trafficking.

Upon his arrest, officers recovered a military-style sword (USA saber), a chilling indication of the suspect’s readiness for violence.

But the operation didn’t stop there.

Following a brief yet effective interrogation, the suspect led officers to his makeshift residence.

A meticulous search of the premises uncovered a crudely assembled homemade firearm, a wooden structure fitted with a steel pipe and wrapped in black cellotape, concealed in a blue canvas behind the house.

All recovered exhibits have been secured as crucial evidence to support ongoing investigations, while the suspect is currently in custody and is set to be arraigned in court upon completion of investigations.

This successful arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the fight against organized crime in Nakuru County, and underscores the unwavering commitment of security agencies to restore peace and safeguard communities.

Via DCI